Optional Windows 10 update brings change for app installers



Shortly after the March patch was released, Microsoft followed up with an optional, non-security update for Windows 10. This is the test for the optional March update. It is available now for Windows 10 22H2 in the Release Preview Channel.





The new update, marked as optional, starts for users of the Release Preview Channel in the Windows 10 Version 22H2 Insider Program. Microsoft has also released a preview update for Windows 11.

Both updates will soon be distributed to all Windows users as optional updates and will then be made available to all users as a patch day update in the coming month. For the Release Preview Channel there is now the new build to try out. The new build has the number 19045.2787 (KB5023773) and brings bug fixes as well as improvements. So far, however, nothing has been reported about innovations.

An important change concerns the ms-appinstaller URI. It now works with the DesktopAppInstaller policy. You can find more about the changes in the windows blog. This update fixes a number of issues including crashes and app errors. These are non-security updates. The preview or the optional update corresponds to the preliminary versions of Windows previously released as C updates. If nothing comes up, the bug fixes contained therein will be automatically distributed to all users on patch day in April. Anyone who would like to benefit from the bug fixes now can obtain the update via the Insider program.

Many changes in the preview

The list of changes is quite long again this time, we have translated the most important bug fixes and changes that Microsoft announces as highlights for you:

highlights This update affects the ms-appinstaller URI. It now works with the DesktopAppInstaller policy.

The update fixes an issue affecting the Remote Procedure Call Service (rpcss.exe). The issue may cause a race condition between the Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) and the Microsoft Remote Procedure Call (RPC) endpoint mapper.

This update fixes an issue affecting the Microsoft HTML Application Host (HTA). This problem blocks the execution of code that uses Microsoft HTA. This occurs when you enable Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) User Mode Code Integrity (UMCI) enforcement mode.

This update fixes an issue affecting Desired State Configuration. She loses her previously configured options. This occurs when the metaconfig.mof file is missing.

This update fixes compatibility issues affecting some printers. These printers use GDI (Windows Graphical Device Interface) printer drivers. These drivers do not fully comply with the GDI specifications.

This update resolves an issue affecting the SCEP (Simple Certificate Enrollment Protocol) certificate. The system reports some SCEP certificate installations as failed. Instead, the system should report them as pending.

The update fixes an issue affecting USB printers. The system classifies them as multimedia devices even though they are not.

The update addresses an issue with the Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) PIN credential icon. It does not appear on the login information screen of an external monitor. This occurs when the monitor is connected to a closed laptop.

This update affects applications that use the Windows UI Library in the Windows App SDK (WinUI 3). It makes printing possible for these applications on Windows 10 devices.

The update fixes an issue affecting the SharedPC account manager. It cannot delete multiple accounts during cleanup.

The update addresses an issue that may affect lsass.exe. It may stop responding. This occurs when it sends a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) query to a domain controller that has a very large LDAP filter.

Summary Optional Release Preview update for Windows 10 22H2 released

KB5023773, contains bug fixes and improvements, nothing new.

Update will be distributed as an optional update, in April as a patch day update.

Release Preview Insiders can get the update now.