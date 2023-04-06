Financial dilemma: Helene Fischer ticket sales start at the same time as Roland Kaiser

tz stars

From: Luke Einkammerer

Split

This August there will be an additional concert by Helene Fischer and Roland Kaiser. However, the sale of the tickets started on the same day and at the same time.

Dresden/Cologne – Spring and summer are again all about hits this year. It doesn’t matter whether it’s “Always Sundays” with Stefan Mross (47), the ZDF television garden with Andrea Kiewel (57) or the big concert tours of Helene Fischer (38) and Roland Kaiser (70) – there is something for everyone in the coming months. The only unfortunate thing is that the latter two events started ticket sales at the same time.

Simultaneous start of sales: Helene Fischer and Roland Kaiser announce additional concerts

After releasing her new album of the same name in October 2021, Helene Fischer will start on April 11th “Intoxication” tour, which she developed in collaboration with Cirque du Soleil. Although the concerts in Cologne and Bremen had to be postponed due to a broken rib in the Schlagerqueen, there is a ray of hope: on August 29th there will be an additional date in the Lanxess Arena in Cologne.

Long hair, flashy outfits, wild looks: The pictures of the big hit stars then and now View photo gallery

while his Batcolleague is moving across the country with her new programme, Roland Kaiser invites you to his legendary concert series “Kaisermania” in Dresden this summer. From July 28th to August 5th, the “Santa Maria” interpreter will rock the grounds of the “Filmnächt am Elbufer” with his big hits. And because the fourfold Kaiser drone is far from enough, an extra show will take place on August 6th.

Great news for all fans of Helene Fischer and Roland Kaiser who were no longer able to get tickets for the old dates – but unfortunately there is a catch: advance sales for both events started exactly at the same time.

This is how much the most successful live tours of all time have recorded: U2 – “360° Tour” (834 million euros) Ed Sheeran – “÷ Tour” (773 million euros) The Rolling Stones – “Bigger Bang Tour” (685 million euros) (Source: radiox.co.uk)

Hundreds of euros: Schlager fans have to pay a lot for Roland Kaiser and Helene Fischer tickets

Since Wednesday morning (April 5) at 10:00 a.m., fans have been able to grab tickets for the additional dates of Helene Fischer and Roland Kaiser from the Eventim ticket provider. It was most likely not planned that both concerts went on sale at the same time, since both tours are organized by other organizers – but hit fans were faced with a difficult financial decision.

Since one of the “Kaisermania” tickets, which has now been completely sold out, cost 94.90 euros and the cheapest “Rausch” tickets still available cost 104.90 euros, many music fans undoubtedly didn’t consider buying two tickets at once. Anyone who is passionate about listening to both Helene Fischer and Roland Kaiser may have to do without one of them this summer.

It doesn’t matter whether it’s “Kaisermania” or “Rausch” – great entertainment is guaranteed in any case. Despite all the joy about the upcoming concerts of their great idol, Helene Fischer’s fans are also angry and ask her not to do any more acrobatics. Sources used: eventim.de