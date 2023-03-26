Find out what are the health benefits of using light curtains

To get a restful night’s sleep, we need to fall asleep in a dark room. That’s because light inside the environment can be harmful to sleep quality.

In addition to decreasing levels of melatonin, the hormone that induces sleep, light at night can impair glucose and cardiovascular regulation, increasing the risk for chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

See other harms of sleeping in a bright environment:

Interrupts sleep, impairing metabolism;

Brings a feeling of tiredness, even after a full night’s sleep;

In children, it can impair development and

It prevents the body from relaxing and falling asleep.

Thus, it is important to darken the room before going to sleep, turning off the lights, preventing the entry of natural light and avoiding the use of screens such as computers, cell phones and tablets for at least one hour before going to bed so that the body can adapt itself. prepare to fall asleep.

