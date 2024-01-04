Fire at Dolphins player’s home caused by child playing

FORT LAUDERDALE.- A boy who was playing with a lighter started the fire in the $6.9 million home that belongs to the receiver of the Dolphins de Miami the stellar Tyreek Hill According to an official from the fire Department Thursday.

“It was an accidental fire,” the fire chief confirmed to The Associated Press. Robert Taylor . He did not give the child’s age or what damage the fire caused. Taylor indicated that they have completed the investigation.

Hill was training with the Dolphins for the last match of the regular season against the Buffalo Bills when the fire started. He abandoned the practice after receiving news of it.

Tyreek Hill (2).jpg Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 . AP Foto/Nick Wass

The house, located in Southwest Ranches, It is 30 miles northwest of Miami.

Miami television station WSVN showed images of a long curtain of smoke billowing from the roof, while firefighters tried to put it out.

Hill’s agent offered details:

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaustold reporters Wednesday that some members of his family were in the house at the time of the fire.

“He and his family are safe”Rosenhaus indicated. “First of all, no one was injured, not even the pets, so we are grateful. We are grateful to the firefighters who put out the fire. We are grateful that the fire was limited to one section of the house. Obviously there is smoke and water damage. It’s hard for anyone to have your house burn down, but Tyreek is dealing with everything, him and his family, as well as you would expect.”

Hill has not spoken about it.

The player is the leader in receiving yards with 1,717. He is the only player in history to have at least 1,700 yards in multiple seasons and hopes to help the Dolphins to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. With a victory, Miami would confirm the Eastern Division title of the American Conference for the first time since 2008.

Source: AP