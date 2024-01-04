“A podcast where I will talk with people who have inspired me”

Yuliet Cruz is involved in a new project which has just been announced and will see the light very soon; This is a podcast in which you will share with very special guests.

Although the Cuban actress has not yet confirmed the release date, she has already previewed some images and where her followers will be able to see it.

“Soon on all my platforms I will be releasing the first season of my podcast! Thank you to everyone who has supported me in this new project,” Yuliet shared in a post on Instagram.

The artist thanked everyone involved in the podcastamong them its director Yeandro Tamayo, the well-known Cuban director.

A very special thank you went to the guests who “gave him extraordinary moments that you will see little by little,” among them his colleague Beatriz Valdés.

Her partner could not be missing from the publication and also all those friends who supported her: “Thank you Leoni Torres for always giving me your support and love. Thanks to the friends who encouraged me and encouraged me to do it Rachel Pastor and Yasmany Amed Rodríguez. “This adventure is just about to begin.”

In one of her stories Yuliet wrote that it is “a podcast where I am going to talk with people who have inspired me. A space to share experiences and experiences.”

Capture Instagram / Yuliet Cruz

Many Cuban artists encouraged her in the comments, ensuring that it will be a complete success, among them Andy Vázquez, Yerlin Pérez, Beatriz “Bea” César, Alina Robert, Rachel Cruz and also her followers on that social network.

Yuliet’s career in the United States has not stopped; In the last months of 2023 she was presenting in Miami with Beatriz Valdés the play “If you die I will kill you”under the direction of Alexis Valdés and Yeandro Tamayo.