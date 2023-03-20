Professions: itinerant volunteer hairdressers come to the aid of the most precarious

“Coiffure du cœur” is an association that bears its name well since several times a month, these volunteer hairdressers set up shop in the street, in Avignon, in the Vaucluse, to offer haircuts to the poorest.

A moment of sharing like no other. Aboard her flowery van, Hélène Boiron drives her traveling hairdresser on certain roads in France, such as in Avignon (Vaucluse) for example. “We are going to go and do the hair for the homeless, the most precarious people”, she explains. It is at the foot of the ramparts of the city of the popes that the hairdressers of the heart hold a salon once a month. In a few minutes, everything has to be installed, because very quickly the first customers arrive. “Whether here, in Lyon, in Tarbes, in Toulon, 20% of customers are women and 80% men”confides Hélène Boiron.

Many voluntary initiatives in France

The “Coiffure du Coeur” association was created four years ago. In accordance with their Christian values, the founders wanted to offer their services on a voluntary basis and reach out as closely as possible to the poorest. In France, many similar initiatives are active. In Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), Mathieu Fereira gathered around him around forty amateur fishermen. After their catches at sea, they make a soup which they then distribute to their “sidewalk neighbours”. They also recover old diving suits to make mats and cushions and improve the comfort of the homeless.