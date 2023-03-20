New on Netflix: These films & series are coming out this week

There are new films and series Netflix almost every day.

BILD shows you the new releases, in-house productions, series, cinema and documentaries that are starting this week on Netflix.

Movie tip: “Girl Gang”

The BILD film tip:„Girl Gang“ – The documentary “Girl Gang” accompanies Leonie, who as Leoobalys is a social media star. The teenager has 1.6 million followers on Instagram and 1.4 million on TikTok. She is one of the most successful teenagers on social media. She travels the world with her parents to produce pictures and videos. Wherever it appears in Germany, a veritable hype breaks out. In the documentary “Girl Gang” Leonie gives a look behind the scenes of an internet star…

These movies launch on Netflix this week

Netflix Movie Releases March 20-26:

Datum Film March 22, 2023 Lauchhammer – Death in Lusatia March 23, 2023 Johnny March 24, 2023 Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga March 26, 2023 Girl Gang

Serientipp: „The Night Agent“

The BILD series tip: „The Night Agent“ – The young FBI agent Peter Sutherland is used as a “night agent”. As a “night agent” he sits in a basement in the White House and guards an emergency phone that secret agents call when they get into trouble. So far the phone has never rung.

That all changes shortly after Peter’s arrival, however, when a civilian calls and he is drawn into a conspiracy that leads deep into the White House.

These series start this week on Netflix

Netflix series starts March 20-26: