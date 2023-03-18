Firefighters respond to 233 emergency reports in a week

Juarez City.- In just one week, the Civil Protection Directorate, through the Municipal Fire and Rescue Departments, responded to 233 emergency reports, including 36 fires in different parts of the city.

In a statement, he indicated that there were eleven houses that caught fire, in addition to four vehicles, six garbage cans, four abandoned farms, a tree, a trailer, two businesses, two palm trees, the weeds of four vacant lots and one more in tires.

Among the 233 emergency reports attended to, the review of 11 natural gas or butane leaks, three maneuver supervisions, five false alarms, a vehicle accident, a drill, a fuel spill, an expert opinion, the rescue of a feline, retirement of a swarm of bees in a house, the collapse of a fence, the removal of downed cables and the inspection of a school.

For its part, the Municipal Rescue Department provided 84 services to the population, including first aid care for a 46-year-old man due to burns in a house in the Nueva Galeana neighborhood.

In addition, Rescate Municipal, in coordination with personnel from the System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family (DIF), received 205 people living on the streets in the Temporary Winter Shelter, who are given a space to eat, sleep and are not exposed to low temperatures at night.