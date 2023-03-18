IMSS 2023 Pension: Will you advance the April payment for Easter holidays?

The Easter holidays are already just around the corner, which is why many beneficiaries of the IMSS Pension 2023 they wonder if the institute will advance the payment of April. Here we tell you.

In a few days the fourth payment of 2023 will be dispersed for the pensioners of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), but there are doubts about the date on which their payment is deposited, since in various pensions the resources are granted on the first day of each month, but there are times when it is brought forward for special reasons, and this time the Easter holidays are approaching.

Do you advance payment of April to IMSS pensioners for Easter holidays?

As indicated in the IMSS 2023 Pension deposit calendar, the next month’s payment for pensioners is advanced, but the reason is not precisely because of the Easter holidays, but rather that their money will be received on March 30 due to that April 1 falls on a weekend.

It should be remembered that most pensioners will have the April deposit in their account from March 30, but some beneficiaries who collect through an Afore or insurer will be subject to the payment conditions indicated by those institutions, so their money from the IMSS 2023 pension could receive it days later.

It may interest you: IMSS Pension 2023: Date of deposit, March payment with increase

If you have any questions with your April payment, IMSS pensioners can contact the telephone number 800 623 2323, where when you enter your call you only have to choose option number 3 so that you can be attended to by an Insurance representative as soon as possible. Social.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!