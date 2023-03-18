Mexico’s vibrant comeback against Puerto Rico that led them to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic

(Twitter/@MexicoBeis)

The mexican ninth commanded by Benjamin Gil managed to go back to PPuerto Rico in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic, won by 5 runs to 4, despite having started losing 4 to 0 in the first inning of the game. They will now face Japan in the semifinals, in what turns out to be their best performance placing in the top four of the tournament.

The batch did not start in the best way for the Mexican Baseball Team after the starter, Julio Urías allowed four runs in the first inning, product of a hit and two home runs. Something that put the tricolor team against the ropes, however they managed to overcome the score by working the game little by little.

In the second inning, Mexico got a reaction after a home run from Isaac Walls, who connected all over the center field to put the first run on the board for those led by Benjamín Gil. After the fourth inning, the coach decided to remove the pitcher from the mound. los angeles dodgerswho showed improvement after that unfortunate first inning, to give way to Xavier Assad.

