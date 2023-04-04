Fireplace video instead of fire: fire brigade operation due to fire on screen

A chimney fire video prompted a fire brigade operation in the Czech Republic. A concerned neighbor called 911 in Prague and said he saw flames in a living room in the house across the street.

The control center then sent a fire engine to the suspected apartment fire, as a fire department spokesman announced on Tuesday.

But as it turned out on site, the apartment owner only played a fireplace video on his smart TV to make himself comfortable.

“We are not angry about the caller, he did the right thing,” emphasized the fire brigade of the Czech capital. (dpa)

