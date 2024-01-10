Five injured after part of a crane truck collapses

The Department of Buildings is investigating the collapse of a crane truck boom in Manhattan.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a construction site located between 207th Street and Ninth Avenue in Inwood.

Following this incident, five construction workers were sent to the hospital.

A person has a serious, but not life-threatening, injury; the other four suffered minor injuries.

The Department of Buildings says the truck was lifting a load of plywood onto the second floor deck when the boom gave way and fell, striking the workers.

Investigators say that the heavy rains that have fallen in recent days do not appear to have been a factor causing the incident.