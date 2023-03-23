Five journalists received bombs disguised as USB sticks



It is well known that you should not just plug USB sticks that come from an unknown source into your computer. This is usually a question of IT security, because this is where malware can hide. For journalists, however, they now became a physical threat.





Because in the South American state of Ecuador, at least five TV and radio journalists received USB sticks in the mail at the beginning of the week. However, these were not data carriers, but bombs. In all cases it should be the same source, because the sticks were of the same design.

In one case it was shown that the “stick bombs” were functional. Because the TV journalist Lenin Artieda plugged the drive into his computer, whereupon the mini-bomb exploded. Agence France-Presse reports (via CBS News) that the journalist suffered minor injuries to his hand and face, no other people were injured.

Five “USB Stick Bombs”

According to police spokesman Xavier Chango, the attack, classified as terrorism, used RDX, which is a military explosive. The other USB stick bombs were intercepted or seized by the police in good time. As mentioned, five such cases are currently known. At the moment it is not yet clear who is responsible for this attack and what (political?) background it has. But it is clear that this is an attack on freedom of the press in Ecuador. It’s “an absolutely clear message to silence journalists,” said Juan Zapata, the country’s interior minister.

It is conceivable, and even likely, that the attacks are linked to drug cartels. Because Ecuador, which lies between Colombia and Peru, has increasingly become a hub for drugs in recent years. Mexican cartels in particular are active in the country with around 17 million inhabitants. However, there is currently no concrete evidence or reference to the involvement of the drug lords.

