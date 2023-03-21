Five recommendations to our political leaders to get out of the crisis

While war is on Europe’s doorstep, where inflation is destabilizing growth prospects, France does not have the means to sink into a lasting social crisis, into a deep fracture between the social body and its leaders. In response to the irresponsibility of the calls for chaos, the first responsibility of our leaders is to appease the country by getting out of postures of firmness to engage as quickly as possible in de-escalation.

The experience drawn from the management of major social conflicts and contexts of very high tension, allows me to share some recommendations that can contribute to this major issue.

The sequel after the ad

1. Admit mistakes

First stage, the power must recognize its errors committed in the conduct of the reform. This is the necessary condition to reopen in the country a space of listening and trust. The first error, the most obvious, will undoubtedly remain the poor readability of the initial diagnosis, established by the Pensions Orientation Committee. By basing the need for reform on such fragile foundations, the executive deprived itself of the possibility of sharing clear issues, which led to a manifest lack of credibility in its arguments.

2. Restore social dialogue

After this mea culpa, it will be necessary to recreate a framework for discussion with the social partners. The absolute priority must be to urgently invite the trade union leaders to the Elysée Palace and to re-engage in dialogue before it is too late. Having staked everything in recent weeks on the political path, against that of social dialogue, was risky to say the least. It would be incomprehensible not to put the employers’ and trade union organizations back at the center of the new phase very quickly.

3. Give up 64 to preserve the rest

The government must take note of the misunderstanding and rejection of the flagship measure of the reform. Momentarily renouncing the age of 64, which crystallizes the feeling of iniquity and conditions all opposition, would be an act of political courage, the only one likely to create the conditions for appeasement. But this will only be possible if each party agrees to take responsibility. Pension reform is essential and the other principles of which it is composed must be applied: special schemes, minimum contributory period, duration of contributions, long careers, etc. Tomorrow, given the demographic effects and the economic situation of the country, other adjustments will be required. Let us already capitalize on the many advances of this reform to create the conditions for the next adaptations.

Myriam Revault d’Allonnes: “This second term of Emmanuel Macron manifests a blindness to the reality of the democratic experience”

4. Extend the dialogue to health and work

Our country needs to regenerate and adapt to the many challenges of change. With the social partners, the dialogue must now focus on essential themes such as the deterioration of health and the protection of workers, the adaptation of companies and the regulatory framework to the transformations – in particular digital – of work, the maintenance of seniors in the employment through courageous company policies and also through the support of public authorities.

5. Renew the teams?

Finally, a question arises as to the maintenance of the actors in charge of the reform. Stay, hold on and assume your choices? Or withdraw to give his successors the leeway and legitimacy necessary for reconstruction? Whichever option you choose, it will take courage.

The sequel after the ad

BIO EXPRESS

Today at the head of the consulting firm Topics, Bruno Mettling was – as Stéphane Richard’s HRD – the architect of France Telecom’s exit from the social crisis. Previously, he had been the social adviser to Dominique Strauss-Kahn and Michel Delebarre.