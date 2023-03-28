Flights to Algeria: Air France’s good plans for April 2023

Several Algerian nationals established in France have chosen to spend the entire month of Ramadan in Algeria. And this, to spend the holy month in a warm family atmosphere. However, to travel at the moment as a family, these passengers watch the various booking sites in search of promotions.

Indeed, for this month of Ramadan, many airlines serving Algeria are currently offering several attractive promotional rates for travelers who wish to travel to Algeria during this month of April. In addition to Air Algérie which launched discounts of up to 50%Air France also displays some good deals on its booking site.

Air France promotes round trips to Algeria

On its reservations site, Air France offers several dry flights and last-minute offers for travel to Algeria at reduced rates. These tips concern several flights to Algeria. Notably :

Paris – Algiers: the outward journey is scheduled for April 24 and the return for April 27, 2023, at a price of 26,904 dinars Algerians;

Algerians; Algiers-Paris, at the price of 18,544 Dzd . And this, for an outward journey scheduled for April 1 and the return for April 5, 2023;

. And this, for an outward journey scheduled for April 1 and the return for April 5, 2023; Marseille – Algiers, available from Air France at the price of 37,470 Dzd . This fare is valid for a one-way trip on April 22 and a return trip scheduled for May 8, 2023;

. This fare is valid for a one-way trip on April 22 and a return trip scheduled for May 8, 2023; Oran – Paris: a round trip scheduled between April 11 and May 20 is available at the price of 25,329 dzd ;

; Algiers – Marseille, available at a price of 21,986 Algerian dinars. And this, for a outward journey on April 25 and a return scheduled for April 28, 2023.

These round trips are certainly short, but remain good plans for members of the diaspora who wish to reach the national territory for only a few days.

Air France: Paris – Algiers flights from 107 euros

For travelers who are wondering about prices outside these dates, Air France is selling these tickets from Paris to Houari Boumediene airport in Algiers from 107 euro, the one-way price. This rate applies in particular for scheduled connections for 3, 4 and April 2023.

However, this price will resume its uptrend to reach the bar of 165 euros, for a one-way trip, on certain dates in April 2023. In addition, as part of the company’s round trip offer, the latter’s prices are much more attractive.

