Florida is preparing to prohibit thousands of homeless people from sleeping in public

TALLAHASSEE — Florida will ban thousands of homeless people from setting up camp or sleeping on public property under a bill lawmakers sent to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who backs the proposal.

Counties could set aside areas for homeless people to camp for up to a year, with the approval of the state Department of Children and Family Affairs, according to the bill that the Senate approved by 27 votes in favor and 12 against at the end of Tuesday. All persons using such camps will be prohibited from consuming alcohol or illegal drugs.

Supporters of the initiative say it will help eliminate the nuisance caused by homeless people living on public property and parks. They also say that it will be easier to provide them with local services if they are gathered in one place.

“It is our responsibility to take care of the homeless and that is why we cannot wait any longer to provide this solution. The current model is not working,” said Republican Senator Jonathan Martin, sponsor of the bill. “This bill is a charitable response to the shelter shortage.”

Martin indicated that Nearly 30,000 Florida citizens do not have a homeand that around half of this population does not have shelter.

But opponents said the bill is an obvious attempt to round up the homeless and remove them from public view.

“This bill does not and will not address the most urgent and deep cause of homelessness,” said Democratic Senator Shevrin Jones. “We are literally changing the visibility of homeless people, without any exit strategy for those who find themselves in this situation.”

Home prices in Florida have been rising, which aggravates the crisis.

The measure will go into effect on October 1 if DeSantis signs it.

Source: With information from AP