They urge strengthening federal policies in Mexico to protect journalists

MIAMI — Amnesty International and the Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ) revealed that eight journalists, under the protection mechanism of the Mexican State, were murdered in the last seven years.

The organizations highlight in a report the urgent need to strengthen and reform the federal mechanism. They also expose the State’s deficiencies in terms of the protection offered to journalists. Furthermore, they ensure that Mexico It is one of the most dangerous countries for the press in the Western Hemisphere.

Mechanism Deficiencies

The report “Nobody guarantees my safety” thoroughly examines the mechanism created in 2012 to safeguard human rights defenders and journalists at extreme risk due to their work.

“The Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists, a federal institution, remains an essential part of government efforts in Mexico to make the country a safer place for journalists, but it can only fulfill this function if it adequately addresses its own deficiencies,” said Jan-Albert Hootsen, CPJ representative in Mexico.

Despite its importance, the figures reveal that Mexico had a significant increase in the rejection of protection requests for journalists, going from 1 in 2020 to 49 in the first 11 months of 2023, during the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The protection provided was described as scarce and ineffective by journalists, with emblematic cases such as the murders of Gustavo Sánchez Cabrera and Rubén Pat Cauich while they were under protection of the Mechanism.

Jan-Albert Hootsen warned that “after five years of incessant bloodshed and corrosive impunity, the time has come for the Mexican State to act and demonstrate that it is finally willing to take seriously its obligations regarding press freedom.” ”.

Crisis and insecurity

Mexico faces a persistent crisis in the safety of journalists. With 141 murders since 2000, impunity prevails in these crimes. The lack of basic knowledge about human rights among the mechanism’s staff, deficiencies in risk assessment and limited attention to gender issues are worrying aspects highlighted in the investigation.

According to extensive documentation compiled by CPJ since 1992, Mexico is the most dangerous country in the Western Hemisphere for journalists.

Amnesty International and CPJ highlight the imperative need for immediate action by the Mexican government, especially on the eve of a new electoral cycle that could impact the country’s response to serious violations of human rights and press freedom.

Report Journalists under protection in Mexico.pdf

Source: Press release