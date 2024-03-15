Florida social leaders reject DeSantis’ militaristic approach to Haitian crisis

The Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC), the Family Action Network Movement (FANM), and State Representative Dotie Joseph are deeply concerned about the growing crisis in Haiti and Governor Ron DeSantis’ response, which prioritizes militarization over humanitarian aid.

As organizations committed to defending immigrant rights and supporting those fleeing life-threatening violence and persecution, we urge Governor DeSantis to reconsider his approach and explore alternatives based on real solutions that support asylum laws. American and international.

Haiti currently faces a serious situation characterized by continued political instability and the devastating impact of natural disasters. The recent resignation of unelected Prime Minister Ariel Henry, amid international pressure, underscores the severity of the crisis. The United Nations has warned that the situation in Haiti is “unsustainable”, with more than 1,190 people killed since the beginning of 2024.

Instead of addressing the root causes of migration from Haiti, and showing compassion for Haiti and Haitians, Governor DeSantis has chosen to escalate a punitive and militarized response. His directive to deploy additional state assets to the Keys and South Florida waters under the guise of preventing immigration is shortsighted and counterproductive; by focusing solely on punitive measures, Governor DeSantis neglects the moral imperative of offering refuge to those fleeing daily situations of violence and persecution that threaten their lives.

It is crucial to recognize that the crisis in Haiti is not solely an immigration issue, but a humanitarian crisis that demands a comprehensive and compassionate response. Therefore, the Florida Immigrant Coalition urges Governor DeSantis to consider the following alternatives:

Community Support: Florida must mobilize resources to support local organizations and communities to provide adequate assistance in a humane manner to potential refugees. This includes funding for legal services, social support programs, and language assistance to ensure Haitian individuals and families can access the help they need.

Support for compliance with the Law: Governor DeSantis should use his influence to support federal and international efforts to stop the trafficking of weapons and ammunition into Haiti from Florida, facilitate dialogue for real democratic processes free of interference to promote stability in the country, and address the causes fundamentals of migration.

Federal Solutions for Immigration: Given the seriousness of the situation in Haiti, Florida should join other states in urging the federal government to grant Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Haitian nationals currently in the United States. TPS would provide temporary relief from deportation and work authorization to eligible individuals, allowing them to remain safe until conditions in Haiti improve.

Long Term Solutions: Finally, Governor DeSantis should work with federal, state, and local partners to develop long-term solutions to address the underlying factors driving migration from Haiti. This includes addressing political instability, promoting economic development, and strengthening disaster preparedness and resilience.

For her part, Dotie Joseph, state representative of the Florida House, argued that securing our borders legally and humanely requires true governance, not political posturing.

“Digging deeper into what is fueling the current violence in Haiti, we know that the weapons, none of which are manufactured in Haiti, are being shipped from the US, and primarily from Florida. Instead of harassing refugees who are literally fleeing for their lives, the state government can focus its legal resources on ensuring that shipments from Florida are properly screened for illegal weapons and ammunition.”

He later suggested, “ensure that state agencies are not used to prevent churches and other nonprofits from caring for those who are legally admitted.”

At a time when employers are complaining about labor shortages, we can work on integrating these hard-working, tax-paying migrant workers into our state economy. In fact, the Welcome to Florida Act (HB 1527) would have achieved many of these goals at the state level, the representative said.

Tessa Petit, executive director of the Florida Immigrant Coalition, born and raised in Haiti, an expert on Haitian affairs, stated that “Haiti is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that demands our immediate attention and compassionate action.”

Petit added that “more violence and militarization seem to be the easier route instead of compassion and finding long-term solutions. The cruelty of the Governor’s use of military power shows a lack of humanity and consideration for our brothers and sisters. Haitian sisters who are fleeing deadly violence and persecution.”

The expert called for “swift and powerful action by the Biden Administration to protect Haitians fleeing deadly violence and fulfill our international safe haven duties.”

Yareliz Méndez Zamora, Federal Leader of FLIC, agreed with the representatives of the other organizations by stating that “Governor DeSantis’ decision to militarize as our state’s response to the crisis in Haiti is wrong and counterproductive. We need leadership that prioritizes human rights and humanitarian assistance over punitive measures. “It is time to show solidarity with the Haitian people and offer them the support and protection they urgently need.”

“The proposed deployment of more than 250 state officers and soldiers from the Florida National Guard is an inappropriate militarized response designed to intimidate Haitian immigrants who have already suffered unimaginable trauma,” said Marleine Bastien, executive director of Family Action Network Movement , born and raised in Haiti.

According to Bastien, those fleeing “are human beings, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, sons and daughters, who are seeking refuge from gang murders, kidnappings and rapes in Haiti, not ‘illegal immigrants’ that the Guard Florida National must ‘protect’ Florida and ‘defend its people,’ as Governor DeSantis described them.”

“This is a deeply troubling perpetuation of a pattern of discriminatory language and policies. “Deploying gunmen paid by the government but outside normal accountability systems, taking cues from past authoritarian rulers in other countries, is an abuse of power not worthy of democratic government in the 21st century,” Bastien said.

The Florida Immigrant Coalition, the Family Action Network Movement (FANM), and State Representative Dotie Joseph urge Governor DeSantis to take a compassionate and comprehensive approach to the crisis in Haiti, prioritizing human rights, dignity, and solidarity.

“We stand ready to work with all stakeholders to support Haitian immigrants and refugees and ensure Florida remains a welcoming and inclusive state for all.”

