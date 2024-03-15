Vigil in memory of the boy Byron Palomino Arroyo

With prayers and mariachi music, the East Elmhurst community honored the memory of the eight-year-old boy who lost his life hit by a truck this Wednesday.

The vigil was held Thursday at the intersection of 100th Street and 31st Avenue, where the incident that ended the life of Bayron Palomino Arroyo occurred.

The driver, who police say hit and killed the boy with his pickup truck, now faces charges.

Jose Barcia has been charged with criminally negligent homicide, failure to yield to a pedestrian, failure to exercise due care and speeding.

“We charge a driver with criminally negligent homicide for speeding in traffic and in a crosswalk, killing an 8-year-old boy and injuring the boy’s brother in East Elmhurst.

“My heart goes out to the loved ones affected by this senseless tragedy,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz wrote in a message on social media.

Barcia faces up to four years in prison if convicted. Judge Anthony Battisti ordered Barcia back to court on June 24.

Police also say Barcia has a history of reckless driving incidents.

The incident occurred after the driver turned too quickly at an intersection and hit the minor and his 10-year-old brother in the crosswalk.

The children were walking home from school with their mother.

