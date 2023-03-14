Focused on James Bond, IO Interactive isn’t planning a new Hitman game anytime soon

The Danes at IO Interactive have been working on their James Bond game project for a while now and despite the colossal success of Hitman, aficionados of the famous red-tie assassin will have to wait patiently before seeing a new Hitman opus. to go out.

All attention is now on Project 007

Since the launch of the first reboot of Hitman in 2016, IO Interactive has achieved flawless success through this extremely successful trilogy combining action, infiltration and puzzle game in realistic and immersive universes. At the beginning of 2023, the trilogy was also grouped under the name Hitman – World of Assassination with the addition of new features including a new game mode called “Freelancer”, a single-player game including roguelike elements, strategic planning and a customizable hideout.

It will nevertheless be necessary to be “satisfied” with this new content before seeing Hitman in action again since the developers of IO Interactive have announced that they are now fully concentrating on their James Bond game project. Christian Elverdam, co-owner and creative director of IO, told this to our colleagues at Eurogamer on this subject :

“We have a wonderful platform that allows us to continue to experiment with what the formula can do and what people want from it. And then at some point, obviously, like any creative, it would be nice to go in there and say, ‘Okay, with all that we’ve learned, what if we were to re-articulate a sandbox – to what would that look like?’ Right now, a big, major new Hitman game: It’s kind of on hold, as we’re building another fantastic agent that’s also taking up a lot of our time. But obviously we’ll be back to our beloved Agent 47. He’s still at the heart of this business.”

IO is therefore not definitively putting Hitman aside, but today the priority remains the advancement of the James Bond game titled Project 007 for the moment. The title will offer an original story of James Bond and the mixture of the James Bond universe with the paw and skills of IO is promising to say the least. Finally, note that the studio has also announced that it is working on a new fantasy role-playing game online.

Whether in their studios in Copenhagen, Malmö or Barcelona, ​​the developers of IO have their work cut out for them and given the quality of their latest projects, players will be watching it all closely, and so will we.