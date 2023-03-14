Halo Infinite: All Free Weekly Rewards Leaked!

Now available for a week, season 3 of Halo Infinite will not have waited very long to be searched by dataminers. Thus, today we discover all the rewards that will be unlocked for free each week until June.

All Season 3 Weekly Rewards!

Once again, it is through Bathrobe Spartan that one can take notice of the cosmetic items to be obtained weekly.

Small tweezers are in order although Bathrobe Spartan is extremely reliable vis-à-vis the shared data. We therefore learn that this season will give the opportunity to win skins and cosmetics that are worth seeing.

Unlike the first, the variety will be honored. We find in particular weapon skins, visors, elements of armor, a pose, pendants or even a skin for the scorpion. The various free events will also allow you to obtain items for free.

Halo Infinite Season 3 is available now, so feel free to hit the battlefield on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. The game however suffers from problems concerning the 120 Hz mode, so you will need to play it tomorrow after a corrective update to enjoy it under normal conditions.