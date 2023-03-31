Zoom has announced new features based on AI | B2BLabs

during the event Enterprise Connect, Zoom has announced a lot New functions for Zoom IQthe denomination with cui l’azienda denominates gli instrumenti di ausilio al lavoro basati sull’intelligenza artificiale.

In the course of the last year Zoom has launched various functions that come into this category, such as intelligent registry of the unionsI consent to quickly access all the most important information, thanks to the subdivision in the capital, registration of outgoing points and activities.

The store has also been lanciato Zoom IQ for Saleswhich uses the conversational intelligence for acquire significant and fruitful information from interactions with and clientsAllo scopo di migliorare le prestazioni del ventitore e l’esperienza del cliente.

An AI assistant

The latest announcement raffica has shown how Zoom intends to improve IQ to transform it into an assistant capable of enhance collaboration and daily workscaricando and member of the team dai competed più noiosi and repeatitivi.

Zoom IQ può per esampio Bring up the content of a meeting in real timeconsenting to recover the first minute of discussion if I connette in ritardo to a meeting or if it is costretti ad allontanarsi for an emergency.

If it is necessary to add a whiteboard to the meeting, Zoom IQ can populate it automatically based on istruzioni testuali; At the end of the meeting, the artificial intelligence will create a laugh and will publish it all within the group chat, with so many intrapreneurial actions for each interested member.

The function of Riasunto può anche essere applyata alle conversazioni della chat: uno instrumento prezioso per chi magari è rimasto assente per qualche giorno (or per qualche nowa) and has bisogno di ritornare in pari senza essere costretto a leggere centinaia di interventi.

The artificial intelligence will also be available as generative instrument inside the chat and the interface of the composition of the messages email, per scrivere risposte complete and pertinent, automatically integrating information and data from meetings or from other documents present in the team’s data base.