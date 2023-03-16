Uncharted, Street Fighter V, Life is Strange 3 and more coming to PS Plus

Sony revealed some of the games that will be added to the Playstation Plus Extra catalog (also included with Premium, but not Essential) in its stream last month, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Tchia, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Rainbow Six: Extraction and Ghostwire Tokyo made the range seem pretty good. Turns out it’s even better than that.

The console maker has now revealed all the games that will be added to Playstation Plus Extra on March 21, and there are many gems:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Ghostwire Tokyo

Haven

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Life is Strange 2

Life is Strange: True Colors

Neo: The World Ends With You

Rage 2

Rainbow Six: Extraction

Street Fighter V’s Champion Edition

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Untitled Goose Game

PS Plus Premium members (not included with Extra or Essential) can also look forward to this classic trio on the same day: