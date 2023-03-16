Nintendo Switch successor will “delight and surprise”

O responsible for the division of Nintendo in North America, Doug Bowser, gave an interview to the Associated Press where, despite not having given details about the successor of Nintendo Switch, he guaranteed that the company will be able to reach the expectations of the fans.

Bowser stated that the console that launches as a successor to the Nintendo Switch will be able to “enchant and surprise” the players, implying that the Japanese company remains committed to extending the success of the current console.

Rumors have been circulating for some time about Nintendo’s next console, but in the meantime, there is still no information about it. Available information indicates that the company has plans to launch the console by the end of 2024 but, at this time, there is still no confirmation.

