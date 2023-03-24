Follow live the debut of Diego Cocca in the Mexico vs Suriname of Nations League

The Diego Cocca’s era with Mexico officially starts this Thursday, March 23when he faces Suriname, who, curiously, also debuts his brand new DT, Aron Winter.

Diego Cocca in his debut with the Mexican National Team against Suriname – Photo: Agencia Mexsport

This match is not just another cool match, although it may seem that way, it is quite important because it grants a ticket to the final four of the Nations Leaguesomething you need to fight Diego Cocca’s Mexican National Team.

The actions of Suriname vs Mexico of Nations League

First time

Minute 1 : Start the game from the Franklin Essed Stadium

: Start the game from the Franklin Essed Stadium Minute 5 : Suriname came with a lot of danger, but an offside saved the Mexican National Team

: Suriname came with a lot of danger, but an offside saved the Mexican National Team Minute 8 : Gerardo Arteaga is injured due to the field, the bench is already warming up

: Gerardo Arteaga is injured due to the field, the bench is already warming up Minute 17: Roscello Vlijter tried from medium distance, but Acevedo covered well

Carlos Acevedo in training – Photo: Mexsport Agency

Minute 24 : Diego Cocca’s Mexican team can’t find the spaces, while Suriname has found control of the ball to prevent Mexico from playing

: Diego Cocca’s Mexican team can’t find the spaces, while Suriname has found control of the ball to prevent Mexico from playing Minute 29 : Yellow card for Roscello Vlijter

: Yellow card for Roscello Vlijter Minute 31: Preventive cardboard for Uriel Antuna from Mexico

Uriel Antuna’s warning play – Photo: Agencia Mexsport

Minute 33 : Carlos Rodríguez shot, but Joey Roggeveen made a save without giving Santiago Giménez a chance to rebound

: Carlos Rodríguez shot, but Joey Roggeveen made a save without giving Santiago Giménez a chance to rebound Minute 36 : Jeredy Hilterman shot across, but Acevedo lay back in a good way, but the arrivals that Suriname has had are worrisome for Mexico

: Jeredy Hilterman shot across, but Acevedo lay back in a good way, but the arrivals that Suriname has had are worrisome for Mexico Minute 45 : Sherlado Becker found space on a counterattack and tested from medium distance, although the shot went to the side

: Sherlado Becker found space on a counterattack and tested from medium distance, although the shot went to the side Minute 45: The referee blows the halftime between Suriname and Mexico

Scoreboard at half time between Suriname and Mexico – Photo: Sopitas.com

Second time

Minute 46 : Start the second half

: Start the second half Minute 46 : Kevin Álvarez leaves and Julián Araujo enters for Mexico

: Kevin Álvarez leaves and Julián Araujo enters for Mexico Minute 50: Bear from Roggeveen, but that Mexico cannot take advantage of and everything remains in a shiver

Diego Cocca’s first lineup with the Mexican National Team

Diego Cocca does not have a full team in the match against Suriname, due to off-court issues, so, with the elements available he put together a very competitive starting XI.

Suriname is not an easy team, because it has grown a lot in these years, but if many of the great players in history had chosen to play with them, they would be a power.

The first alignment in the era of Diego Cocca with Mexico – Photo: Twitter (@miseleccionmx)

Background between Suriname and Mexico

The Mexican National Team has only faced Suriname on a couple of occasions, both games with a positive balance for Mexico. The most recent in 2022, when ‘El Tri’ won 3-0, in the Nations League.

And we have to go back to 1977 for the first time these two teams crossed. There were eight goals that Mexico scored against Suriname for qualifying for the 1978 World Cup in Argentina.

