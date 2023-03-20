Food festivals: start of the season for open-air feasting

Essen.

Spring is here and the food trucks are rolling again. We have put together a selection of open-air food festivals: from Mülheim to Menden.

The smell of grilled delicacies is in the air. Bottle caps pop off the bottle with a click. Exuberant laughter echoes across the site. Soft music is playing in the background. That’s probably how many visitors remembered the past food festival season. Winter is slowly retreating and making room for summer gourmet events.

During the Corona times, the food festivals were among the few things that could take place,” Max Sollmann recalls. He is the managing director of EGS Event UG and organizes the Foodlovers Streetfood Market at Zeche Zollverein. He saw the concept in San Francisco in 2014 and took it home with him as inspiration. “The variety of dishes is what makes it so appealing to many. But of course it’s the classics that are particularly well received: burgers and everything from the smoker.” There are numerous festivals with burgers, ribs & co. in the region. We have put together a selection for festival-hungry people.

Street Food & Music

What awaits visitors at the Street Food & Music Festival comes as no surprise – street food and music. While people are busy sizzling, deep-frying and tossing in the trucks and at the stands, live acts play relaxed beats. A mixture of rock, reggae, latin pop and much more is offered. Experience has shown that the range of food trucks is just as diverse as the music. Culinary delights from all over the world are served, from burrito to mac and cheese.

24.-26.3. Olpe (market place/Kurkölner), 31.3.-2.4. Mülheim (town hall market), 14.-16.4. Duisburg (Königstrasse), 21.-23.4. Gladbeck (Willy-Brandt-Platz), 28.-30.4. Recklinghausen (town hall square), 5.-7.5. Velbert (Am Offers), 11.-14.5. Dortmund (Peace Square), 18.-21.5. Gelsenkirchen (Heinrich-König-Platz), 26.-29.5. Bottrop (Berliner Platz), 2.-4.6. Siegen (Victory Bridge), 9.-11.6. Moers (fort square), 4.-6.8. Voerde (town hall square), 11.-13.8. Duisburg (Königstrasse), 18.-20.8. Geldern (market place), 25.-27.8. Essen (Kennedyplatz), 1.-3.9. Dates (Neumarkt), 15.-17.9. Bottrop-Kirchhellen (Johann-Breuker-Platz), 22.-24.9. Dortmund (Aplerbeck Market). info on street-food-music.de













Streetfood Drink & Music

Of course, the food also wants to be washed down at the street food festivals. There is often a selection of cocktails and beers. Foto: pidhorna / Shutterstock / pidhorna





The organizers of the “Streetfood Drink & Music” festivals also promise food from all over the world on their social media pages. There is no canned music here either, but live from the stage. Cocktails and beers on tap are also on offer. After all, the hearty dishes also want to be washed down. Children can let off steam on a bouncy castle – but preferably before they have stuffed their stomachs.

31.3.-2.4. Kreuztal (market square), 21.-23.4. Weather (downtown), 29.4-1.5. Dorsten (Prince Leopold colliery), 12.-14.5. Marsberg (church square), 18.-20.5. Sprockhövel (town hall square), 26.-29.5. Hamm (Zeche Kreativ Revier Heinrich Robert), 9.-11.6. Drolshagen (market place), 30.6.-2.7. Menden (information to follow), 14.-16.7. Issum (market place) 8.-10.9. Mülheim (Rathausplatz), More information at www.streetfood-agentur.de

Cheat Day

creative minds with a penchant for good food got together and created Cheat Day. With a lot of enthusiasm and a dedicated team behind them, they laid the foundation for the street food success story in the East Westphalia-Lippe area in 2016. On their website, the organizers reveal that for them, eating isn’t just about satisfying basic needs, it’s an experience. This includes all the small and large calories. But they don’t count on Cheat Day, which has its roots in the fitness movement. Everything is allowed on this one day of the week – from burgers to crepes.

31.3.-2.4. Haltern (market place), 17.-21.5. Möhnesee (Seepark Körbecke), 2.-4.6. Warstein (market place / Sunday shopping), 23.-25.6. Biggesee (lakeside Olpe-Sonder), 30.6.-2.7. Brilon (market square), 7.-9.7. Unna (town hall square), 24.-27.8. Möhnesee (Seepark Körbecke), 15.-17.9. Soest (info to follow), 13.-15.10. Lennestadt (Thomas-Morus-Platz/Sunday shopping), 20.-22.10. Winterberg (market place). More info on www.cheatday-streetfood.de

Foodlovers – Street Food Market Essen

For eight years now, the Food Lovers have been bringing hungry people together to feast together. It all started with 25 street food vendors. In the meantime, the network has grown even larger. This year, for example, dumplings in all variations and fried fish will also be offered.

21.-23.4. + 13.-15.-10., Gleisboulevard Zeche Zollverein, Essen. More info on www.foodlovers-streetfood.de

After work street food market Holzwickede

In Holzwickede, people don’t wait until the weekend before feasting. The after-work street food market is supposed to ensure a relaxed atmosphere and full bellies on Thursday. The guests can look forward to many different stands, the offer ranges from hearty to sweet.

June 15, August 10, September 7, market square, Holzwickede. More info on www.holzwickede.de

Beer and Burger

Many should be satisfied with juicy burger variations and a cool beer. But the makers also promise a selection of different cocktails, gin and wine for all non-beer lovers. Images on social media also show that other foods also make their way to the festival. Everything from bubble waffles to crispy grilled BBQ skewers. Children should let off steam on a bouncy castle and have fun with face painting.

23.-25.6. Gladbeck (Willy-Brandt-Platz), 11.-13.8. Duisburg (Königsstrasse). More info on www.beer-burger-festival.de

Hüftgold Food-Truck-Festival Bochum

For the sixth time hip gold is diligently increased in the Linden district of Bochum. No wonder the offer is too tempting. The organizers, the advertising association Linden, promise a culinary journey through the USA, Africa, South America, Asia and finally Europe. A few of the calories can be worked off when the DJs spin. There is also an arts and crafts market and Sunday shopping.

June 16-18, Hattinger Strasse, Bochum-Linden. Further information www.linden-bewegt.de

Street Food Festival Bonn

When the cherry blossoms are in bloom, the food trucks roll into Bonn. In addition to exotic food from Indonesia, Thailand and Tibet, there are also classics such as juicy burgers and crispy fried fish. A sweet conclusion and a large selection of drinks are of course also provided.

April 15 + 16, Kurfürstencarré, Bonn. Further information here on Facebook.

Feasting in front of an impressive backdrop – the street food festival in the Duisburg landscape park. Photo: Tanja Pickartz / FUNKE Photo Services

Meet & Eat Köln

Foodies don’t just come together once a year for a long weekend at Cologne’s Rudolfplatz. The “Meet & Eat” takes place every Thursday from 4 p.m. in the city on the Rhine. Different cooking styles meet at Rudolfplatz: whether Italian, Asian, Peruvian, Brazilian, Turkish, French, Austrian or Swabian.

Every Thursday, Rudolfplatz, Cologne. Further information www.meet-and-eat.koeln

Street Food Festival

On a trip to Asia, the organizers were inspired by the street food there. Back home, they wanted to present the culinary diversity in Germany as well. No sooner said than done: the first festival took place in Cologne. The rush and hunger were so great that the concept eventually spilled over to other cities. Burgers, enchiladas, fries and much more are served to the relaxed DJ sounds.

8.-10.4. Duisburg (Landscape Park North), 21.-23.4. Düsseldorf (Schwanenhöfe, tickets €3.50), 28.4.-1.5. Cologne-Ehrenfeld (Oskar-Jäger-Str. 192, €3.50), 27.-29.5. Bonn (Rhine bank Bonn-Beuel, €3.50). Further information and tickets (3.50 €) are available here.









