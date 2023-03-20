Rumors about Iris Klein: Is she dating a married man?

tz stars

Is Iris Klein dating a married man? Katzenberger mom clears up rumors © IMAGO / Hartenfelser; Screenshot instagram iris_klein_mama; Assembly HEADLINE24

After breaking up with Peter, Iris Klein started dating someone new. Rumors claim it is a married man. Read what Iris says about it here:

Shortly after Iris Klein announced that she wanted to divorce her longtime husband Peter, she was on a date with a new one, as she herself said on Instagram. Apparently she wants to put the separation from Peter behind her quickly. The waves are rising again, which had only just settled after Peter Klein’s alleged affair with Yvonne Woelke: malicious tongues claim that Iris would be dating a married man.



MANNHEIM24 reports what Iris Klein has to say about the rumors about her alleged date.

After weeks of excitement, Iris finally seems to have found new happiness. She enjoys her life, settles into her new apartment and is dating again. But things are far from quiet around her. (resa)