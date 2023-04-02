Foods that help increase collagen production

Mexico City.- Maintaining a balanced diet, exercising and leading a healthy lifestyle are factors that can help delay cell aging and have a better quality of life. However, there are actions we can take to help our body, whether it be taking vitamins, supplements or something more natural, like foods that contain collagen.

FOODS THAT CONTAIN COLLAGEN MEAT

If your goal is to increase collagen production in your body, you definitely have to include animal foods in your daily diet, since meat is the main source of this vitamin. No matter what your favorite chicken is, beef, pork and lamb are excellent alternatives to favor the natural elaboration of this protein, you can create different recipes and include a portion of vegetables and another of carbohydrates whether at mealtime or scene.

BLUE FISH

There are many people who don’t like to consume meat at meal times, if this is the case you don’t have to worry as there are many maritime options that fulfill the perfection with the objective we have. The tuna, sardines or salmon, in the soil are a great source of omega 3 fatty acids, also the amount of collagen, so they are a great alternative to maintain the health of our skin and tissues.

CITRUS

Orange and lemon are also foods that we should keep on the radar if our goal is to increase collagen production. This is largely due to its high content of vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps maintain collagen levels in healthy areas. In addition, both lemon and orange are very friendly foods that can be included in refreshing drinks and in different recipes with the star condiment to give a different touch to the dishes.