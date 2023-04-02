Drinking an extra cup of coffee a day reduces the risk of diabetes

New argument for those who like an extra cup. Risk of type 2 diabetes lowered in study participants.

Anyone who wants to drink another cup of coffee every day, but always has someone next to them insisting not to, now has a new argument in their favour. Or a reinforced argument.

New scientific research suggests that coffee drinkers have a resistance highest to insulin. Coffee can even reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

An international team of researchers analyzed data from more than 150 thousand people from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

This analysis indicated that drinking only one more cup of coffee a day was associated with a 4% to 6% lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

O Daily intake of coffee among the participants varied between zero and six cups of coffee per day.

Experts consider drinking up to 400mg of caffeine (3-5 cups of coffee) a day to be a moderate and safe amount for most adults. The maximum is reduced by half (200mg daily) in cases of pregnant or lactating women.

O study was published in Clinical Nutrition and arrived at this association (coffee – lower risk of type 2 diabetes) by evaluating differences in inflammatory biomarkers of the body.

The research evaluated the underlying mechanisms by which coffee consumption may help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and found that lower subclinical inflammation may partially explain the association.

Type 2 diabetes is partly considered a inflammatory diseasetherefore, by researching the effect of coffee on biomarkers of inflammation, such as C-reactive protein (CRP), which increases when there is inflammation in the body, the study sought to understand the underlying mechanisms that link higher coffee consumption to lower risk of T2D3-9.

This study also suggests that that extra cup causes lower insulin resistancelower CRP, lower leptin (regulates food intake) and higher concentrations of adiponectin (regulates glucose and lipid metabolism).

In addition how coffee is prepared may influence its health benefits: filtered or espresso coffee further decreases the risk of T2DM and CRP concentrations.