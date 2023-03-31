Know how to consume carbohydrates the right way | metropolises

When starting a diet, whether to lose weight or gain lean mass, it is very common for people to start cutting carbs. However, this is a bad strategy, since food represents an important source of energy for the body and plays a fundamental role in the proper functioning of the organism.

Nutritionist Matheus Motta, responsible for the Weight Watchers program in Brazil, maintains that carbohydrates do not harm the weight loss process, as long as they are ingested in limited quantities and come from a good quality source.

“If you consume more carbohydrates than your body needs for daily energy, the excess will be stored as fat, impairing the weight loss process. If you consume the right amount, consumption will be beneficial”, explains Matheus.

In addition, total restriction to this food group can cause unpleasant symptoms, such as tiredness, dizziness, headache, nausea, weakness and shortness of breath. Matheus warns about the sources of consumption, since refined carbohydrates – such as white bread and common flours – can cause blood sugar spikes, leading to a feeling of constant hunger.

To help those who are starting a balanced diet, Matheus gives 3 pieces of advice related to carbohydrate consumption:

1.Opt for whole grains

When choosing a pasta to eat, like bread or pasta, opt for the whole-wheat version, which provides better sources of fiber and other important nutrients.

“Refined cereals go through a process that removes precisely the part of the grains with more fiber and nutrients”, says the nutritionist.

2.Balance the portions

The nutritionist advises that carbohydrates are consumed along with protein sources and healthy fats. For example, brown rice, beans, grilled chicken and vegetable salad with olive oil make a great combination for those looking for a balanced diet.

3. Cut back on added sugar

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the total consumption of added sugar cannot exceed 10% of the total calories consumed in a day. Therefore, Matheus recommends that people looking to lose weight avoid sweets, processed foods and soft drinks.

