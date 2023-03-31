Health: a possible return of non-vaccinated caregivers

The government will soon lift the vaccination obligation for caregivers, put in place eighteen months ago in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic, as recommended by the High Health Authority. What do the main stakeholders think?

At the end of 2021, Céline Croze, was suspended after her refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19. She had to change jobs and the end of the vaccination obligation today sounds like a victory. “It should have been done a long time ago.” In certain hospitals such as Nice (Alpes-Maritimes), the return of non-vaccinated caregivers is expected to strengthen services. “It will do good”sums up Stéphane Gauberti, CGT general secretary of the Nice University Hospital.

“Reintegrate but also compensate”

Under what conditions would these employees be reinstated? The question is crucial, especially in the West Indies, where the suspensions of caregivers had provoked demonstrations and clashes “There is a need to reinstate all caregivers, but also to compensate them for all the damage they have suffered”, says Serge Aribo, general secretary of the UGIM union. The opinion of the High Authority for Health is motivated by the epidemic context and the low circulation of the virus.