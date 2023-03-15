Perfect for raising the fenders

The last few years have brought knowledge of learning for everyone; for example, the importance of putting health in the foreground, you might think that you have it all, that you are invincible and your life is resuelta, but the illnesses can appear out of nowhere with the intention of changing absolutely all of your plans. Food is the most important pillar to have a good health, we share some yokes that will help your immune system to strengthen, especially in these times when the cold takes over the environment.

The immune system is made up of a network of cells, tissues and organs that together help the body to fight illnesses, strengthening it is your responsibility, therefore it is indispensable that you consume foods rich in vitamins and minerals that fulfill the function of nourishing it, these are delicious yokes are the perfect option to make it.

Fresa smoothie with hierbabuena

The fresh fruits are rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps to fight diseases, in addition to the yogurt, more than providing a smooth consistency to the shake, it contains probiotics which are responsible for maintaining a healthy intestinal flora. The mint, in addition to providing a touch of freshness to the drink, acts as an antiseptic, as it reduces the growth capacity of microorganisms in the digestive tract.

Ingredients

-1 bowl of fresh

-10 sheets of hierbabuena

-1 tablespoon of chia seeds

-120 ml of natural yogurt

-1 spoonful of honey or your favorite sweetener

green yoke with lemon

Rich in vitamin C and folate, a vitamin that participates in the formation and repair of DNA, the lack of this same in the organism could affect the mediator cells of the immune system. Ginger, lemon and honey, the ingredients of the jugo can give a unique flavor to the jugo, in addition to its regular consumption, it is directly associated with an increase in the body’s defenses.

Ingredients

-2 lemons

-1 lechuga sheet

-1 salary

-1 support

-1 green manzana

-ginger

-1 tablespoon of honey

papaya and oat smoothie

All in one, this drink is an excellent way to consume all the nutrients that the body needs to strengthen the immune system, because it contains vitamin A, zinc, silicon, selenium, omegas and vitamin C, it is the perfect option to start the morning and have energy all day.

Ingredients

-1 natural yogurt

-2 spoonfuls of oatmeal

-3 almonds

-1/2 papaya

-2 tablespoons of avocado