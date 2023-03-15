Field Medical, Inc. has appointed industry veterans Mark Wisniewski and Marlou Janssen to the Board of Directors

Field Medical, Inc.

CARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Field Medical, Inc., an industry leader in focal pulsed field catheter ablation technology, announced that Mark Wisniewski, CFO of Enterra Medical Inc. and former CFO of FARAPULSE Inc., along with industry veteran Marlou Janssen, who previously held multiple leadership positions at Philips, Biotronik and St. Jude Medical, was elected to the Field Medical Board of Directors. Both Wisniewski and Janssen join Dr. med Steven Mickelsen as founding directors of Field Medical Inc.

Wisniewski has decades of experience in corporate management and in the medical technology industry. He has a long track record of corporate leadership and has developed business strategies for early stage companies and multinational medical device companies. During his tenure as CFO of FARAPULSE, Inc., he led equity and debt financings and oversaw multiple operational functions of the company from early stage through a successful $450+ million acquisition. Previously, Wisniewski served as director of strategy and business development at Boston Scientific Corporation’s Rhythm Management Group, which is currently one of the fastest growing leaders in the EP market, with revenues of $2.2 billion.

“Mark is a visionary in the medical device industry, applying his vast knowledge, experience and passion for pioneering technologies,” said Steven Mickelsen, MD, Managing Director, Field Medical. “He is uniquely qualified to contribute nuanced strategic planning and strong financial leadership that a company in our phase needs.”

Janssen joined the Board of Directors of Field Medical Inc. earlier this year and brings decades of leadership experience. She has been able to establish strong vision and strategy for the companies she leads and has been responsible for several successful industry first product launches. She has led research and development teams, operational teams, clinical, marketing and sales teams in multiple regions worldwide and brings strong P&L and general management skills to Field Medical. During her tenures as Vice President at St. Jude Medical, Chair of Biotronik US and General Manager at Philips, Janssen has built a strong network in the medical community and among her industry peers.

“Marlou is a force in the medical device industry and is known for bringing game-changing technology solutions to some of the most pressing and complex healthcare challenges. She is also a pioneer with leadership skills and uncommon insight into the evolving needs of our market,” said Dr. med Mickelsen. “Her extensive network and industry insights are invaluable to us at Field Medical – we are proud to have her on board have.”

About Field Medical, Inc.

Field Medical Inc. is a global leader in focal pulsed field catheter ablation. They are developing a proprietary technology called FieldBending™ that aims to focus therapeutic effects and reduce unwanted far-field effects that currently limit first-time PFA technology. Field Medical intends to expand the indications for pulsed field ablation (PFA) beyond atrial fibrillation therapy by addressing much more challenging ventricular arrhythmias and common procedures such as supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) that require minimal sedation.

dr med Steven Mickelsen founded Field Medical Inc. in 2022 after retiring from his leadership position at Acutus Medical. He is a board-certified cardiologist and electrophysiologist with a part-time practice at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, California. At the beginning of his career, Dr. med Mickelsen FARAPULSE, Inc., which was later acquired by Boston Scientific. He is a prominent figure in the medical device industry and often speaks about the revolution in arrhythmia therapy and pulsed field ablation.

For more information, visit: www.fieldmedicalinc.com

