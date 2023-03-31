Husband refused to withdraw wife’s life support. Two months later, the woman woke up

A woman in a coma who doctors say had a 0% chance of survival has woken up two months after her husband refused to turn off life support.

In 2021, Autumn Carver contracted the covid-19 virus while pregnant, having chosen not to take the vaccine for fear of miscarrying, which had already happened three times, reported the unilad.

The woman was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator before giving birth by emergency c-section at 33 weeks. Shortly after the baby was born, she was placed on life support, on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine. To the chances of survival were not encouraging.

Autumn’s husband, Zach, was told that his wife “had a zero percent chance of survival.” She spent two months on ECMO before being transferred from IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Already in Chicago, it was expected that he would receive a lung transplant, but surgeon Ankit Bharat decided to postpone the surgery so that the woman could recover. According to the expert, patients who need an ECMO for more than a month had less than a 5% chance of recovery without a lung transplant.

However, Zach never gave up and refused to take his wife off life support. Also the doctor’s decision was the right one, as Autumn’s condition began to deteriorate. improve slowly.

Autumn finally met her son on October 19th. In November, the husband announced that his wife had been discharged from the intensive care unit. She then underwent physical, occupational and speech therapy, returning home on December 1, 2021.

Doctors called his recovery a “miracle”. Although her lungs never recover to pre-covid-19 levels, Ankit Bharat said that Autumn could “lead a normal life”.