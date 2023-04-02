Football: thanks to a hat-trick, Karim Benzema carries Real Madrid against Valladolid

The people of Madrid easily won against Valladolid (6-0) on Sunday, during the 27th day of La Liga.

Six minutes and thirty seconds. This is the short time it took Karim Benzema to score a record La Liga hat-trick on Sunday, April 2, in Real Madrid’s victory against Valladolid (6-0). Winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2022, the French striker proved that he had lost none of his splendour, scoring his 12th, 13th and 14th goals of the season, the first since October 15 and a double against in Elche.

It thus returns to three achievements of Robert Lewandowski in the race for the title of top scorer in the Spanish league. The captain of the White House even took the opportunity to expose his entire technical palette, between timely heading, adjusted strike and acrobatic scissoring.

According to Spanish statistician MisterChip, it is the fastest hat-trick scored in La Liga since that of another Frenchman, Kevin Gameiro, who scored one in four minutes and 45 seconds with Atlético de Madrid against Sporting Gijon , February 18, 2017.

Real Madrid are full of confidence

Ten days before the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Chelsea, this sparkling performance from the Frenchman and this great success against Valladolid come at the right time for the men of Carlo Ancelotti. Before this European shock, Karim Benzema’s teammates will have an appointment in the King’s Cup with their lifelong rival, FC Barcelona, Wednesday at the Camp Nou. Defeated 1-0 in the first leg and more generally in the last three classicos, Real Madrid, trailing 12 points in the league by the Catalans, hopes to reverse the trend, counting on a great Karim Benzema.