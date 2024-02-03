Former general exposes the drug relationship between the FARC and the Chavista regime

NEW YORK.- In the framework of an extensive judicial process, the Venezuelan general in retirement Clíver Alcalá former ally of Hugo Chavez and later critic of Nicolas Maduro offered details about the historical relationship between the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and Chavismo.

In a room at the Federal Court in New York, according to the Colombian magazine WEEK Alcalá narrated his evolution from being a fervent follower of Chávez to becoming the protagonist of the so-called “Operation Gideon”, a failed attempt to overthrow Maduro in May 2020. After this failure, Alcalá decided to surrender to the United States authorities. , facing serious accusations such as terrorism, drug trafficking and money laundering.

The collaboration matrix presented by Alcalá reveals deep links between the FARC and the so-called “Cartel of the Suns”a drug trafficking operation involving senior Venezuelan military personnel, Maduro and Chávez.

Alcalá detailed how The Venezuelan regime supported the FARC by providing them with weaponsincluding grenades and grenade launchers, as well as the active participation of the Venezuelan regime in bribery to high military commanders to facilitate drug trafficking to the United States.

Key figures of the FARC

The retired Chavista general highlighted how these actions implied the obstruction of operations against drug trafficking and the protection of FARC leaders, allowing them to act freely in Venezuelan territory. This new revelation puts key figures of the Venezuelan regime and former FARC commanders, such as Rodrigo, in trouble. Londoño Echeverry alias Timochenko.

In the midst of the deliberation on the sentence, the testimony of former Green Beret Jordan Goudreau, a participant in the plan against Maduro, highlighted Alcalá’s patriotic perception and advocated for a reduction in the sentence. The narco-relational plot between FARC and Venezuela could have significant consequences, affecting the image of Chavismo and its political relations.

It should be noted that, in response to a request for information, the Supreme Court of Justice of Colombia indicated that to date no ruling has been issued against any constitutional person for links to the FARC, which adds an element of uncertainty to the situation. internal politics.

Source: With information from WEEK