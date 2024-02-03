Section 8 opens rental assistance process for low-income people

MIAMI.- Starting February 5, Plan 8 -Section 8- begins, the federal government bond program that helps with the rental of housing for low-income people in Miami-Dade, the county hardest hit by the housing crisis. affordable housing and the low income of its residents.

The subsidized rental housing program will select, through a lottery, the 5,000 people who will be part of the waiting list, as Alex Ballina, director of Public Housing and Community Development of Miami-Dade (PHCD), informed DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS. ).

“Applications to participate in the draw will be open from February 5 to 19. We will accept as many applications as come in, but we will only select 5,000 people to be part of the waiting lists, where they will receive rental vouchers,” Ballina explained.

The County advises that applications will only be accepted through the Miami-Dade web page and emphasizes that the participation of applicants in the random draw will be on equal terms, “regardless of the date and time of submission of their application.” Once this is completed online, the interested party will receive a confirmation number to recognize that the process was successful.

It is important to note that those who submit more than one application or make misleading or false statements will be disqualified, the official website clarifies.

Individuals selected for the waitlist will receive another notification by mail from PHCD and will subsequently be able to check their waitlist status at or by calling 786-654-8440 or (786) 469-4100.

It is crucial that selected individuals respond in writing to notices they receive from PHCD. Please note that you will never be asked for a credit card number nor will a credit report be required, the call clarifies.

Eligibility requirements:

The voucher program requires that certain income limits be met in the applicant’s household:

The head of the family requesting the voucher must be at least 18 years of age.

A person’s family unit must earn up to $36,150 annually.

The family unit of two people must not exceed $41,300 per year.

A family of three can earn up to $46,450 annually.

The family unit of four cannot exceed $51,600.

The family unit of five members should not earn more than $55,750 per year.

In previous years, there was a widespread complaint that many people on the Plan 8 waiting list had difficulty finding a rental within the required time frame because the voucher was insufficient to meet market prices. According to Ballina, the good news is that the payment standard for vouchers in 2024 is up 20% compared to the previous year.

The current program provides $2,072 for a one-bedroom home, $2,556 for two bedrooms, $3,330 for three bedrooms and $3,948 for four-bedroom homes, the website shows.

The beneficiary of the program must allocate at least 30% of their income to pay the rent for subsidized housing. The remainder of the monthly payment is deposited directly into the account of the owner of the rented unit by the housing authority.

How does it work

The chosen person or voucher holder is informed of the size of the unit they can rent, depending on the composition of the family. Then, you must go out and look for the home you want to rent. It is recommended that you work with a real estate agent specialized in Plan 8 so as not to waste time or your voucher.

“The rental is similar to the normal process. The voucher holder must find the unit they wish to rent and reach an agreement with the owner to see if they agree to work with the Plan. If they agree, then the owner must fill out an application with your personal and banking information,” said Jacqueline Urroz, a real estate agent specializing in Plan 8.

“The owners like to know who is going to live in the unit. They typically request a background check on the voucher holder, to see if the person has not had disorder issues in other units. In addition, proof of income, whether it is retirement, disability or payroll payment.”

It is understood that they are low-income people. The proportion of the rent that the tenants will pay is quite small; Most of the contract is assumed by Plan 8. Above all, the owner is interested in knowing that the tenant is capable of paying the water and electricity services – if they are not included – and their part of the rent, he indicated.

Inspection

The Plan sends an inspector to verify whether the home meets the minimum reasonable safety and hygiene requirements for a rental. “The inspector checks that all the switches and outlets work, the refrigerator, that the home’s air conditioning has hot and cold air, that there are no leaks and that the windows and doors close and open properly,” the specialist explained.

If it passes inspection, the voucher holder signs the lease with the landlord. On the other hand, the owner and the Plan sign a contract regarding assistance payments for the same term of the lease contract.

“If the unit owner has worked with the Plan, already has a provider number, the rental process will only last one or two weeks. On the other hand, if it is a new owner, then acceptance by the Plan can last four to two weeks. six weeks”.

According to Urroz, the owners have a great advantage when working with Plan 8: “the business is very stable, they avoid shocks, as the government is the one who pays.”

(email protected)

@menendezpryce