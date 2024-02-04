Prosecutor Bragg will file charges for assaulting police officers

Regarding the attack on several City police officers that occurred last weekend, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said that his office will present charges before a grand jury this Tuesday.

The incident occurred outside an immigrant shelter in Times Square.

Police are still searching for some of the 13 suspects believed to have been involved.

Although seven people were initially arrested, five were released without bail.

A suspect is in custody at Rikers Island, with bail set at $15,000.

Some criticized Bragg for freeing some of them.

In a new statement, Bragg indicated that the visual material and other evidence obtained show that it remains to identify and arrest some of the individuals most involved in the attack on the police.