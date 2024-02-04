New rules for outdoor dining announced

The Mojitos restaurant, in Jackson Heights, was one of the first to be part of the city’s outdoor restaurant program.

Marcos Muńoz, owner of the Mojitos restaurant says:

“It is correct through the Latin restaurant association. We had the opportunity to do the pilot program from this business”

Now Muńoz is about to say goodbye to these covered booths.

This is because this Friday the Department of Transportation announced the final rules for a new program that only allows half-open, cafe-type structures.

“From here on it will be permanent and we are leaving an opportunity again for them to take advantage of everything as something that will define what the city of New York is, having the largest Danin Out program in the nation,” says Ydanis. Rodríguez, Transportation Commissioner of the city.

The idea is that they are open enough so that drivers and pedestrians can see what is happening on the other side. An initiative that Muñoz welcomes.

“Here in Mojitos, what we are going to do is that we are going to remove all this part of the window doors, we are going to leave it as when we started, we are going to leave it completely open and we like that even more,” adds Muńoz.

These booths were established during the pandemic, as part of a city program to help business owners during the current economic crisis.

But by this summer, restaurant owners will have to tear them down and replace them if they plan to offer outdoor dining.

They will also only be allowed from April 1 to November 29.

Fabiola Yescas, a customer of the restaurant, assures:

“I feel happy because we are going to be able to enjoy the summer eating outside, it is good for me.”

While tables placed on the sidewalk will be allowed all year round.

“I would like them to be decorated that fill the place with atmosphere,” says Libia Lepes, another diner.

However, there will be stricter design requirements and clearer instructions on how to preserve access to hydrants and subway entrances.

In addition, the barriers will have to be mobile to prevent them from becoming a hiding place for rats.

The rules come into effect on March 3.

But restaurant owners will have until August 3 to remove these booths.