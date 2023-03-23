Star Wars: HQ Changes Canonical Rule About Jedi and Their Lightsabers

And just talking about lightsabers that the jedis already come to mind – and vice versa. But, over the years, we have seen in several movies, games, series, games and animations that powerful weapons are not only used by the most prepared. To make the Jedi’s connection to their lightsabers something unique and powerful, Star Wars has changed the rules a bit over the last few years.

Star Wars plots have always shown other people being able to use lightsabers. Han Solo has already done it on the icy planet of Hoth, General Grievous has wielded several, and Finn has once wielded Anakin Skywalker’s lost lightsaber against Kylo Ren in The Force Awakens—and so on.

Many people already knew the “rule”, never really established, that only with the Force is it possible to use a lightsaber in the most adequate way. AND Star Wars #32HQ released by Marvel Comics in 2020, went further with a new reference on the subject, which became canonical.

What did Star Wars change about jedi and lightsabers?

Em Star Wars #32, by Charles Soule and Madibek Musabekov, Luke fails to fight a new type of droid, immune to lightsabers. However, in a new encounter, the hero manages to use the Force to make his weapon more powerful, enough to detonate the robots in his second battle. “I wasn’t properly focused before. Now I am. Now… the Force is with me.”

This makes sense, as the Force is essential to the birth of a lightsaber, which is powered by a Kyber crystal. The very union of the Kyber with the saber and the choice of a jedi with levels of specialization in a certain area requires the Force. So, receiving a “buff” to power according to the weapon’s owner’s alignment and focus are welcome additions to the canon.

There’s no telling exactly when this novelty will be explored in a prominent way outside of the comics, but making the connection of the Jedi and their sabers something special is a good move. This means that while those who are not Force-sensitive can use the weapon, they will never come close to knowing its true power.