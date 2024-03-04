Man fatally shot in Washington Heights

Police investigate the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night in Washington Heights.

Citizen App videos captured the moment the police intervened at the scene.

According to authorities, the attack occurred around 10:30 p.m. at 2971 Eighth Avenue, which is located in the Polo Grounds Towers public housing complex.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 33-year-old man who had been shot several times in the chest.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he died.

There are no arrests and the investigation continues.

…

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.