Boxes of dumplings recalled due to possible contamination with hard plastic

MIAMI.- Food company Trader Joe’s is recalling more than 61,000 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumplings due to possible contamination with hard plastic from a permanent marker.

This was announced by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the US Department of Agriculture, who reported that the chicken soup balls were manufactured by CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation on December 7, 2023, which is why they indicated that this product It can be returned to the establishment or discarded.

6 ounces. boxes with plastic trays containing six pieces of “TRADER JOE’S Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings” with the lot codes “03.07.25.C1-1” and “03.07.25.C1-2” printed on the side of box.

Products subject to recall carry the establishment number “P-46009” within the USDA inspection mark. These items were shipped to Trader Joe’s retail stores nationwide.

According to the FSIS website, the problem was discovered after the company received complaints from consumers reporting that they had found hard plastic in Trader Joe’s steamed chicken soup dumplings.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

The portal explains that FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that companies that recall the product notify their customers about the recall and that steps are taken to ensure that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls .

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Customer Experience Department. Consumidor de CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation al 800-544-6855. Members of the media with questions can contact the CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation media relations team at 507-537-8550 or (email protected).

Consumers with questions about food safety can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email a question to (email protected) .

For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System online 24 hours a day in .

