Former presidents of the IDEA group condemn violence in Ecuador and stand in solidarity with President Noboa

A group of former presidents members of the Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (IDEA) condemns the onslaught of violence that is hitting Ecuador in recent days and show solidarity with the president Daniel Noboa .

The former leaders of the IDEA Group call on the international community to support the government of Ecuador in its fight against organized crime. They also urge Ecuadorians to join in a national effort to restore peace and security in the country.

The former presidents of IDEA speak

In her account on the social network However, in recent years both countries have experienced a serious deterioration in their security, associated with organized crime. Between 2022 and 2023, Ecuador and Costa Rica lead the greatest growth in their homicide rate in the region.

“What is happening in Ecuador hurts me. I cannot stop highlighting the parallels with my country. I have been warning it, in a constructive effort, together with a group of security experts, but the response from the authorities is the attack and disqualification. Could it be that the tragedy in Ecuador makes our government authorities act instead of accusing and arguing?” Chinchilla wondered.

While the former president of Colombia, Iván Duque, also expresses, also on the social network “threatens the social rule of law and democracy,” he says.

Ex-presidents of Ecuador in solidarity with the people and the militias

Meanwhile, the former president of Ecuador, Lucio Gutiérrez, recalls in his account on the social network neutralized and dejected.

He shows all his support for the “victorious Armed Forces,” urging the Ecuadorian people to reflect: “no longer vote for criminals. No more blood,” highlights former president Gutierrez.

Former Ecuadorian president Lenín Moreno also spoke out about the situation of violence in Ecuador and called on citizens in these difficult times that the country is experiencing.

“All of you are necessary to keep the peace. Negative criticism and political opportunism, fishing in troubled waters, are useless,” Moreno points out.

He insists that Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa and the authorities need support at all levels. “History shows us that we are a supportive people who know how to overcome circumstances in Minga, because we all consider ourselves neighbors in the community,” said Moreno.

Complex problem that has deep roots

It should be noted that violence in Ecuador is a complex problem that has deep roots in Ecuadorian society. Organized crime, corruption and poverty are some of the factors that have contributed to the deterioration of security in the country.

The government of Ecuador has taken measures to combat organized crime, but these measures have yet to stop the violence. A national effort, with the support of the international community, is needed to address this problem comprehensively.

Violence in Ecuador is a tragedy that affects the entire country. It is necessary that all sectors of Ecuadorian society come together to find a solution to this problem.

Source: Accounts X of the former presidents members of the IDEA Group, El Comercio, NTN24