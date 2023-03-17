Former Prime Minister Johnson is running in the London constituency

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is standing again in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency in north-west London in the next UK general election. His Conservative Party’s local chapter voted for the 58-year-old last night.

Recently there had been speculation that the former head of government wanted to run in a constituency that was considered safe, especially since media reports say Johnson has bought a new house in the county of Oxfordshire.

Re-election is considered endangered

In the 2019 general election, Johnson won the constituency by a margin of 7,000 votes. In view of the Labor Party’s clear lead in polls, however, his re-election is considered at risk. Johnson himself confirmed to Politico magazine (online edition) that he would be competing again at Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The next parliamentary elections must take place in January 2025 at the latest. So far, an appointment in autumn 2024 is considered likely. Conservative columnist Katy Balls speculated in The Times that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could schedule the election as early as spring 2024 given his recent rise in popularity ratings.