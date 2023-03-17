Pension reform: Olivier Dussopt points to the responsibility of LRs after the use of 49.3

The Minister of Labor returns the responsibility for 49.3 to the oppositions of the left and the right.

“It’s not a failure.” Guest of BFMTV-RMC, Olivier Dussopt defends the position of the executive, after Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne triggered article 49.3 on pension reform this Thursday, failing to unite an absolute majority on its text.

This provision of the Constitution leads to an immediate interruption of the debates and adoption of the text, unless motions of censure are tabled.

Even if the deputies could not vote, “there is a text which has been” examined and adopted by the Senate and the joint joint committee “, underlined the Minister of Labor. For him, the responsibility lies with the oppositions.

“Who tabled 20,000 amendments?”

Olivier Dussopt points the finger at a “certain number of Les Républicains (LR) deputies”, who “did not follow the position adopted by their party”, whose main officials were in favor of the bill.

The former socialist also reserves a few cartridges for the left, denouncing his strategy during the first reading of the text.

“Why was the National Assembly unable to vote? Who tabled 20,000 amendments, who organized the obstruction, who did everything to prevent the Assembly from voting? It’s the mowing opposition”, declares he.

“Violence”

The minister, like the government, prefers to dwell on the Marseillaise sung by the Insoumis while Élisabeth Borne announced 49.3, rather than on the use of this cleaver article. He expresses “his sadness”, believing that “the violence of the words, of the behavior” is “in the image” of everything he “saw during the debates on the pension reform”.

“It’s been weeks, months, that we have opposition, in particular La France insoumise, who only seek one thing: to block, to damage”, he declares.

Despite the use of 49.3, the pension reform has not yet been adopted. The RN intends to file a motion of censure, another, desired cross-partisan, should follow. In the event of adoption, this provision makes it possible to overthrow the government and reject a bill, if it has been submitted to 49.3.