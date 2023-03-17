Great songs, reborn/The 10th birthday series “Sing meine Song” with host Johannes Oerding from April 25th. Tuesdays at 8:15 p.m. on VOX/invitation to the interview day

VOX Television GmbH

10 years “Sing mein Song” means in numbers: 420 exchanged songs, 60 sung duets, 59 artists, five times number 1 in the album charts, 5 platinum and 6 gold awards and approx. 1.7 million albums sold * – a milestone that needs to be celebrated. From April 25th invites pop singer and songwriter Johannes Oerding every Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. to the birthday season of Germany’s most popular swap concert. In 2019 he took part as an artist for the first time and this year he will host the award-winning show for the third time. Together with SILBERMOND frontwoman Stefanie Kloß, singer-songwriter LEA, singer and songwriter Clueso, chart topper Nico Santos, songwriter and rapper Montez as well as actress and indie pop singer Alli Neumann, he revives great songs. Each week, one of the artists is the focus and offers their own hits for exchange – a real emotional groove! The mixture of new and well-known “Sing mein Song” artists takes the VOX viewers: inside with their interpretations and stories on a musical journey with songs never heard before and very private insights.

The broadcast dates of the 10th season of “Sing mein Song” at a glance:

April 25, episode 1: Stefanie Kloß/SILBERMOND

2.5., Folge 2: Climb

9.5., Folge 3: LEA

May 16, Episode 4: Clueso

May 23, Episode 5: Alli Neumann

May 30, Episode 6: Nico Santos

6.6., Episode 7: Johannes Oerding

June 13, Episode 8: Duets

All episodes of “Sing mein Song – Das Tauschkonzert” are available free of charge on RTL+ 7 days after the TV broadcast of the last episode and from episode 2 7 days before broadcast and for two years after the end of the season.

The album for the show:

The VOX format has always been a great success, not only on television, but also in the charts. The 15 albums released so far for the show have achieved five times platinum – and six times gold status and well over 500 million streams. On May 19, 2023, “Sing mein Song – Das Tauschkonzert Vol. 10” will be released as a super deluxe digipack with the 42 swap songs and five duets on a total of three CDs and a lavishly designed booklet. On 16.3. The pre-sale of the album has started.

The official playlist with the best swap songs from the last seasons of “Sing meine Song” is up RTL+ music already ready to stream. Matching the start of the birthday season, from 25.4. the newly exchanged hits can be found in the playlist every week. Streamers can currently test the Max package with video and audio streaming on RTL+ for 30 days free of charge.

“The Story” after the exchange concert:

Also after “Sing mein Song” turns from 25.4. at VOX everything about the participating musicians. At 10:15 p.m., moderator Laura Dahm takes over. For the documentary series “The Story” she is on the road backstage and talks to the artists about the special spirit of the show and takes the viewers on a journey through time through the private lives and careers of the musicians.

*The rankings and awards refer to the album for the show.

