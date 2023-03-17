How do you live a good life?!

Successful start of the “Götzner Talks” series of events with Univ. Prof. DDr. Alfried Langle.

On March 7th, the hall of the clubhouse was packed to the brim, with around 400 listeners following the explanations of the famous psychotherapist and expert in logotherapy and existential analysis Alfried Längle with great interest. The topic of the lecture and the subsequent discussion with Mag. Daniel Scheyer was: “Live a good life”.

This spring, the culture department, under the aegis of Mrs. Vzbm. Edith Lampert-Deuring focuses on personalities who grew up in Götzis or have family roots in Götzis, who then left the community for professional or other reasons and achieved special things abroad and gained a great reputation.

Mag. Wolfgang Berchtold informed about the family history and the biography of Alfried Längle. He also moderated this first “Götzner Talk”.

The focus of Prof. Längle’s lecture was of course the question of how we can lead a good life, how we can awaken and maintain fulfillment and joy in our lives, even if an illness restricts our options. Alfried Längle presented behavioral techniques with which it is possible to give life meaning and ultimately satisfaction and feelings of happiness.

A central point of the lecture and the discussions was the question of how to deal with the increasing crises: pandemic, war, climate destruction. Längle asked not to suppress this, to face these crises and to contribute to coping with the part that one can contribute – even if one’s own contribution may seem pointlessly small. But you still have to see the beautiful, to put the positive aspects of our existence in the foreground. The world is full of injustice, suffering and pain, and always has been. But despite all your sympathy, willingness to help and change, you have to give your own life a positive orientation.

