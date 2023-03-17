tik tok | Security concerns: New Zealand blocks app on MPs’ devices

After Canada, Australia, Great Britain and the USA now also New Zealand. The popular TikTok app is to be blocked on all cell phones with access to the parliamentary network by the end of the month.

According to media reports, the app will be blocked on all mobile phones and other devices with access to the parliament network, including MPs’ phones, by March 31. This was reported by Radio New Zealand and other media. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said, according to Radio New Zealand, he had not yet been informed of the Parliamentary Administration’s decision. He doesn’t use TikTok himself.