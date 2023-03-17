DIRECT. Ukraine: Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next week

What there is to know

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia the week of March 20, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday (March 17). “At the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22”details the ministry in a press release.

The two leaders met in September on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan. For their first meeting since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, they had shown their desire to support each other and strengthen their ties in the midst of a crisis with Westerners. Follow our live.

Washington encourages a dialogue between kyiv and Beijing. A conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Chinese President Xi Jinping “would be a very good thing”, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday. He assured that the United States “encouraged” such contact for a long time.

Poland will deliver fighter-bombers to Ukraine. Poland will deliver a first batch of four MiG-29 fighter-bombers to Ukraine, the Polish president announced on Thursday. This delivery, requested by kyiv, will be the first delivery of this type by a member of NATO since the beginning of the conflict.

No genocide in Ukraine according to the UN. UN investigators have not observed any genocide in Ukraine since the Russian invasion of that country. This is what Erik Mose, one of the three commissioners in charge of the investigation, told reporters on Thursday. However, they recommend further studies on this subject.