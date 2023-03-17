NATO announcement from Turkey is expected today – Finland can be released

Earlier this week, several Turkish government sources stated for Reuters that Turkey is ready to approve Finland’s NATO application before the country goes to elections on 14 May.

It is with that expectation that Finland’s president and foreign minister have now traveled down to Ankara to meet Erdogan.

“We knew that when Turkish President Erdogan made his decision on the ratification of Finland’s NATO membership, he wants to meet and fulfill his promise president to president,” writes Niinisto on Twitter on Wednesday.

At the same time, Erdogan has said that Turkey must fulfill the promise it made to Finland.

Kristersson: The probability has increased

During yesterday, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (M) and Niinistö spoke to each other on the phone, and Kristersson admitted earlier on Tuesday that the probability has increased that Finland will join before Sweden.

Neither Hungary nor Turkey has ratified Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO applications, but if Erdogan gives the green light today, Turkey could vote on Finland’s membership as early as next week.

High expectations in Finland

In Finland, expectations are now high for a positive announcement about the NATO process.

– You probably expect on all levels a promise of ratification today, says SVT’s correspondent in Helsinki Liselott Lindström.

Niinistö and Erdogan will hold a joint press conference at 2:45 p.m.